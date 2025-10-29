Bully Ray pitches a storyline idea for LA Knight

Bully Ray pitches a story for LA Knight where he has his voice taken away so he gets a massive reaction when he finally speaks again for the first time…..

“You know what LA Knight needs? A blood feud. Take his voice away. Put the steel chair on his neck and take another steel chair and smack it into the legs of that steel chair and drive the lip of the chair into his larynx, crushing his larynx, so he can’t talk anymore.

“Until the time is right for somebody to make fun of him and go, ‘You can’t even talk, you can’t even talk, all you’ve got is the people talking for you, here watch,’ and then the people go, L… A… Knight…’ and out of nowhere, LA Knight goes, ‘Yeah.’ And he talks for the first time again.

“The people would f—ing blow, LA Knight starts blowing a comeback, and you’ve made a guy because we feel sympathetic for him, because he overcame adversity and he got his voice back.”

(source: Busted Open)