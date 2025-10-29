Bobby Fish on the controversial ending to his AEW match with CM Punk

Bobby Fish recently opened up about the controversial ending to his AEW match with CM Punk, explaining why he kicked out after the three-count and addressing the rumors that he “went into business for himself.”

Fish began by acknowledging that the match itself wasn’t bad, saying, “I think, dare I say, our chemistry wasn’t bad… as just a pro-wrestler, I didn’t think he was bad.” However, he was critical of Punk’s martial arts approach, commenting, “When he fought in the UFC, I think he represented our sport pretty poorly. I don’t think the man’s a very accomplished martial artist.”

When describing the match’s finish, Fish explained that Punk gave him what wrestlers call an “iggy”—a quick squeeze meant to get the other’s attention during a match. Fish elaborated: “In the moment of the pin, he squeezed my arm or my leg… it’s what we call in the industry the office or the iggy. And you generally do it to get someone’s attention.”

That signal caused confusion for Fish in the heat of the moment. He recalled, “It was like… why is he trying to get my attention? Do I let it pass, or do I do something to change the outcome?” With only a split second to decide, he acted instinctively: “There was not a lot of time to think about this, so it was like, do or don’t do. And I did. And what I did was kick out.”

Fish emphasized that he wasn’t trying to disrespect Punk or AEW: “I know after the fact a lot of people have said I was going into business for myself… I can confirm for you that that certainly has nothing to do with what my mindset was at that time.”

Source: Bobby Fish’s YouTube