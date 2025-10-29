AJ Styles and Thunder Rosa notes

– AJ Styles credits his time in NJPW with allowing him to succeed in WWE:

“There’s no doubt in my mind that I may not have made it to WWE without Japan. My tenure in Japan helped me figure out who I was and what I wanted to do.

When I went to WWE, Vince wanted me to be who I was in Japan. That style from Japan did not change when I went to WWE. That’s the guy Vince wanted, so I didn’t have to change anything. Maybe that’s why it got over so well.”

(source: Interview with Justin Barrasso | Undisputed)

– Thunder Rosa shared an update on her recovery, saying she’s focusing on “continuing the rehab from the injuries I just had a couple of months ago.” She added, “I have really good news. Everything is going really well. So, I’m expecting to return to the ring fairly soon.”

(Source: Midnight Movie Trash)