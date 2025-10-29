AJ Styles and Chelsea Green updates

– AJ Styles, 48, has announced plans to retire from wrestling in 2026, though no exact date is set. He’s begun what appears to be a farewell tour, recently wrestling in Australia and Japan for the last time. Speaking with Undisputed, Styles said he’s proud to retire on his own terms after a career he’s loved.

He credited his time in NJPW as essential to his success, saying the experience helped define his in-ring style and that WWE embraced the version of him that emerged from Japan. While he hasn’t decided on his post-retirement plans, Styles expects to stay with WWE in a coaching or behind-the-scenes role. Currently, he and Dragon Lee hold the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles after defeating Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, with a rematch scheduled for next week.

(Source: Undisputed)

– Chelsea Green has signed a new WWE contract extending her tenure through 2030. Originally on a three-year deal set to expire in late 2025, WWE and Green finalized the new five-year agreement in January.

(Source: Fightful)