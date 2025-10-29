AEW News and Notes

– Chris Jericho’s trademark filing for ‘The Jericho Vortex’ has been abandoned.
– AEW on October 25th averaged 228,000 viewers. P18-49: 0.04
– Two more matches have been announced for tomorrow’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite.
Fright Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT
WEDNESDAY, 10/29! TOMORROW!
Trick Or Treat Tornado Tag@DarbyAllin/@OrangeCassidy vs Daniel Garcia/@WheelerYuta
Darby helped The Conglomeration fight Death Riders last week!
Now Darby/OC team up vs Garcia/Yuta in a Tornado Tag,
TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/9JjhRXjtvc
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 29, 2025
Fright Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT
WEDNESDAY, 10/29! TOMORROW!@JonMoxley vs @KORcombat
After Kyle O’Reilly scored the victory when Mox was disqualified for assaulting the official, both men have demanded a rematch!
Kyle will fight Mox to settle the score,
TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/fFZfbYMJxx
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 29, 2025
– Happy birthday to…
Happy Birthday! @alvaro_aew pic.twitter.com/uwiKLuZsQJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2025