5 Wrestling Podcasts You Need to Follow

Dramatic storylines, fierce rivalries, and adrenaline-packed athleticism of professional wrestling were a huge part of my childhood. But as I grew older, I learnt that there’s much more to the wrestling world than what I saw on TV.

There’s a lot going on behind the scenes, from backstage politics to contract issues, and much more. Luckily for die-hard fans, wrestling podcasts can offer a front row seat to all of this. I’ve spent countless hours listening to many of them and picked out five that offer the most accurate analysis of all the latest behind-the-scenes action and inside news from the wrestling world.

I should mention that since they’re all on online platforms, you’ll need a fast and reliable internet connection to listen to them or download them for later. If you’ve got that in order, great! Otherwise, I recommend looking into Spectrum WiFi plans since they offer fast, reliable internet at affordable prices.

Now, without further ado, let’s dive into five wrestling podcasts you might want to follow.

Solomonster Sounds Off

The podcast was launched in 2007 by another major wrestling fan like us, Jason Solomon.

The podcast focuses on some of the hottest stories and news in wrestling, along with a deep analysis, recap, and Q&A session with listeners. Jason has also interviewed many of our favorite wrestlers and Hall of Famers, such as Shawn Michaels, The Edge, John Cena, Kurt Angle, and AJ Styles, to name a few.

The podcast has also been nominated for and won many awards, such as the ones below:

· Nominated for the Stitcher Award Nomination in Best Sports Commentary (2013)

· Ranked among Podbean’s Top 10 Most Popular Podcasts (2014)

· Ranked among Podbean’s Top 10 Sports & Recreation Podcasts (2015)

· Won a Wrestling Radio Award for Show of the Year (2015)

· Won a Wrestling Radio Awards for Host of the Year (2015)

· Finalist at Podcast Awards Finalist for Sports Show of the Year (2015)

· Won a Wrestling Radio Award for Show of the Year (2016)

· Ranked among Rolling Stone Magazine’s 18 Wrestling Podcasts to Follow (2016)

· Won a Wrestling Radio Award for Show of the Year (2017)

· Won a Wrestling Radio Award for Media Interview of the Year (2017)

You can catch this podcast on the Podbean App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and iHeart.com.

Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru

Former wrestling commentator, booker, manager, and agent, Jim Cornette, launched this podcast in 2014, and it just celebrated its 9th anniversary of delivering pure awesomeness this year.

In the podcast, Jim takes a spot in the hot seat, answering a range of questions from the host and fans alike. You can expect to catch Jim talking about a range of diverse wrestling topics, as well as covering upcoming events, sharing fan-submitted music, and keeping it all lighthearted and fun.

The podcast has over 400 episodes, which you can catch on JimCornette, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeart.com, and Omny.fm.

Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard

If you’re majorly into wrestling history like I am (I mean, how can you forget the Attitude Era?), you might just love this one.

The podcast was launched in 2016 by wrestling executive, booker, producer, and former manager and commentator Bruce Prichard and wrestling promoter Conrad Thompson. Together, they take you on a journey exploring things such as WWF’s expansion in the 80s, Houston Wrestling, the challenges for the WWF in the 90s, GWF, Monday Night War, WWE in the 2000s, TNA, and a lot more!

You can catch this one on Spotify, iHeart.com, and Apple Podcasts.

Cultaholic Wrestling

If you want to catch an accurate analysis of all the major current happenings in Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, AEW, NJPW, or ROH, you might love this one.

The podcast was launched in 2019 and is hosted by Tom Campbell, who provides news updates, match reviews, highlights, predictions, reactions, documentaries, and a whole lot more. Oh, and here’s the best part: there’s a new episode each day!

So far, the podcast has around 100 episodes, which you can catch on Cultaholic, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Between The Sheets

Not exactly the name I’d choose, but either way, Between the Sheets is a great podcast for wrestling history buffs.

The podcast was launched in 2015 by Kris Zellner and David Bixenspan and has over 500 episodes. It features weekly episodes that involve discussions primarily around how the wrestling media covered any given week in professional wrestling, which makes it great for those looking to listen to an accurate analysis of major events throughout wrestling history.

You can catch this one on Between The Sheets, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Podchaser.

Wrestling – A World of Off-Screen Action, Stories, and Much More

The wrestling events that we watch on TV are great in themselves, but to understand what’s really going on and why, you might need to focus on the bigger picture.

The podcasts I’ve shared above can help paint this picture for you by providing you with an accurate analysis of both current and past events, while bringing the spirit of the game to each episode