10/29/25 AEW Fright Night Dynamite Coverage



Location: Edinburg, Texas

Venue: Bert Ogden Arena

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson and Excalibur

—

Match 1 – Trick or Treat Tornado Tag Team Match

Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta)

Allin and Garcia go at in it one corner, while Cassidy and Yuta do so in the opposite corner. Allin goes for Coffin Splashes on both of them, but the Riders turn it around and take Allin and Cassidy down. The Riders choke Allin and Cassidy with their shirts, but Allin and Cassidy come back with back-body drops. Allin and Yuta go to the floor, and Allin hits him with a chair. Allin puts Yuta in the chair, delivers elbow strikes, and then dives on him through the ropes as Cassidy and Garcia brawl on the other side. Garcia slams Cassidy into the barricade, and Yuta comes back with an eye gouge.

Garcia tries to throw Cassidy into the barricade again, but Cassidy leaps over. Yuta takes Cassidy down and Garcia goes after him, but Allin dives onto them from the next level. Allin drops Garcia with a dropkick from the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, the Riders are in control. Cassidy comes back with an elbow strike and a DDT to Garcia, and then he drops Yuta with a DDT as well. Garcia comes back with a sleeper to Cassidy and turns it into a front face-lock. Garcia puts Cassidy on a table on the outside, and Yuta splashes onto him from the top. Allin goes after Garcia in the ring and takes him down. Allin sets up for the Coffin Drop, but Yuta cuts him off. Yuta hangs Allin in the corner, but Cassidy grinds his fingernails into Yuta’s back.

Allin delivers a low-blow to Yuta, and Cassidy follows with a diving DDT. Allin delivers the Coffin Drop and goes for the cover, but Garcia breaks it up. The match breaks down, and then Cassidy dives onto Garcia and sends him through a table. Allin locks Yuta in the Scorpion Deathlock, and Yuta taps out.

Winners: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

—

Hook arrives to the arena. He says he is the underdog in the four-way match tonight, but he wouldn’t have it any other way. Hook says his main goal is to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship, but he also wants to make sure Samoa Joe doesn’t get one. Hook says Joe showed the world who he really is, but he already knew.

—

Renee Paquette tries to interview Don Callis about the Family Summit later tonight, but the Young Bucks interrupt. They ask him about what they talked about, and he assures them it’s set up. The leave and make their entrance, in which Callis introduces them and gives them a lot of pyro.

—

Match 2 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Fright Night Four-Way Fight

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Stokely) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) vs. Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

Bailey and Harwood exchange shots, and then Bailey connects with quick kicks. Bailey takes Harwood down, and then Perry tags in. Bailey takes Perry down, and then they exchange arm-drags. Bailey applies a side-headlock, and then JetSpeed and Jurassic Express brawl for a bit before getting attacked by the Bucks and FTR. Perry and Bailey get sent to the outside, and then Harwood delivers shots and chops to Knight. FTR and the Bucks quadruple-team Knight in the corner and FTR go for Shatter Machine, but Knight counters out with a kick to Harwood and tags in Perry.

Perry comes in, but FTR take him to the outside and slam him into the commentary table. Wheeler turns on the Bucks and sends them to the floor, and then Bailey delivers quick kicks to Wheeler to send him out as well. Bailey flips onto the Bucks and Wheeler, and then Knight goes up top. Harwood cuts him off with a right hand, and then superplexes him onto everyone as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Perry delivers shots to the Bucks and drops Matt with a lariat. Luchasaurus tags in and delivers shots to the Bucks and FTR. Luchasaurus knocks JetSpeed to the floor and connects with corner splashes and kicks to the Bucks and FTR. Luchasaurus drops the Bucks with a double shoulder tackle and FTR with a double clothesline. Perry takes JetSpeed down on the outside, and then Luchasaurus chokeslams the Bucks and connects with a standing moonsault press. Perry drops Nick with a destroyer and Luchasaurus goes fo rthe cover, but Matt kicsk out at two.

Jurassic Express go for Countdown to Extinction, but Harwood breaks it up and sends Perry to the floor. Luchasaurus delivers a headbutt to Knight, but Knight comes back with a DDT. Knight dropkicks Perry off of Bailey’s shoulders onto everyone else on the outside. Bailey moonsaults onto everyone as Knight splashes onto Luchasaurus in the ring and gets a two count. Nick tags in, and the Bucks deliver a double superkick to Luchasaurus. They do the same to Perry, but Bailey comes back with kicks of his own. The Bucks come right back with superkicks, and then superkick FTR as well.

The Bucks deliver the BTE Trigger to Knight and Nick goes for the cover, but Knight kicks out at two. Luchasaurus chokeslams Nick and sends Matt to the outside before moonsaulting onto him. Bailey moonsaults onto Harwood, and then Knight goes up top. Knight hits the UFO Splash on Nick, but FTR get back into the ring and hit the Shatter Machine on Knight for the pin fall.

Winners and number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR

—

A video recap of The Opps turning on Adam Page, followed by Page’s comments toward the Opps this past Saturday on Collision airs.

—

Don Callis and the Family come to the ring for the Family Summit. Callis says they are his to dispell rumors of a rift between Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita, and also to answer some questions. Rocky Romero says they are the biggest and best group in wrestling, even if some are missing due to injury and travel issues. Romero unveils a painting showing all of them, and then Josh Alexander says the Family is all about power and plays a video on the screen.

Kyle Fletcher says the third question is why the Family does what they do, and then reads the official oath for the Family, but he is interrupted by Takeshita. Takeshita gets in the ring and Okada gets in his face, but Callis gets in between them. Callis says the last question is how the Family succeeds, and it’s by listening to what he wants. Callis says there is not an I in team, but there is one in family, and he decides what happens. Callis says he and Takeshita built the family up, and while he was the first in, he can be the last out.

Callis tells Takeshita to put his ego aside and shake Okada’s hand. Callis tells Takeshita to not listen to the fans and to shake Okada’s hand. Callis says it’s about Takeshita’s honor and tells him to shake Okada’s hand for him. Takeshita extends his hand, and Okada flips him off. The rest of the Family get in between them, and Callis says they have more work to do. Callis says they will team up on Collision this Saturday to prove that they can work like a family.

—

A video package for Olympia airs. She will challenge Mercedes Mone for the CMLL World Women’s Championship this Saturday on Collision.

—

Renee interviews Kris Statlander backstage. Statlander says Mone must have been embarrassed last week, but she will be at Collision on Saturday to support her. Statlander says they are both here tonight, and asks Mone what she is waiting for.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Jon Moxley (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Moxley takes O’Reilly down and goes for a choke, but O’Reilly counters and goes for an arm-bar. Moxley escapes, but O’Reilly delivers a few kicks to his leg. Moxley comes back with a few shots, and then they exchange elbow strikes. Moxley delivers chops and O’Reilly comes back with kicks before Moxley bites his face. O’Reilly comes back for a knee strike, but Moxley sends him to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley has O’Reilly in a Full Nelson on the outside, and then he slams him into the ring steps. Moxley gets O’Reilly back into the ring and charges in the corner, but O’Reilly dodges and delivers a dragon-screw in the ropes. Moxley comes back with a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out at two. Moxley applies an arm-bar, and then turns it into a cross-face. O’Reilly rolls over, but Moxley counters right back and gouges O’Reilly’s eyes.

Moxley goes for a stomp, but O’Reilly dodges and they exchange shots. O’Reilly delivers palm strikes on the mat, but Moxley comes back with knee strikes. Moxley goes for another pile-driver, but O’Reilly counters into a triangle hold. O’Reilly delivers a PK, but Moxley comes back with a lariat. Moxley kicks O’Reilly in the face and goes for the Paradigm Shift, but O’Reilly drops down and applies an ankle lock. Moxley makes it to the ropes and goes to the floor, but O’Reilly dives into him and applies an arm-bar on the floor. O’Reilly sends Moxley into the LED board with a dragon-screw.

O’Reilly runs the apron, but Shafir gets in front of Moxley. O’Reilly blocks a Paradigm Shift and locks in a front guillotine and the referee counts both of them out.

Match Result: Double Countout

-After the match, O’Reilly asks for more time, and then Shafir knocks out the referee. Claudio Castagnoli lays O’Reilly out with a clothesline, and then Moxley joins in on the beat down. Roderick Strong makes the save for a bit, but then Garcia and Yuta hit the ring and beat Strong down. Allin and Cassidy hit the ring with Mark Briscoe, and the Riders escape the ring. Allin asks them where they are going, and then says the Riders have not suffered enough. Allin says he is going to give them the chance to suffer some more, and Briscoe says that’s what he is talking about.

Briscoe says he sees some fake-ass tough guys when he looks at the Riders. Briscoe says they have the perfect solution for this, and he is going to let Cassidy tell them. Cassidy shakes his head no, and Briscoe begs him to tell them. Cassidy sighs and says “Blood and Guts.”

—

Back from the break, Mone and Statlander are brawling. Mone brings Statlander to the stage, but Statlander fights back and throws Mone onto the apron. Statlander rolls Mone into the ring, but Athena attacks Statlander from behind and slams her into the steps. Athena gets Statlander into the ring, and Mone hits the Backstabber. Athena follows with the O-Face, and then Mone locks in the Statement Maker. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron run out to make the save.

—

A video package for Mascara Dorada airs. He will challenge Bandido for the ROH World Championship this Saturday on Collision. This is followed by a video package for Bandido, highlighting him wrestling in front of his grandmother for the first time.

—

Match 4 – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament – Quarterfinal Match

Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata vs. The Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue)

Aminata and Hart start the match. They exchange shots, and then Hayter comes in to help Aminata. Aminata gets a roll-up on Hart for a two count, and then Blue tags in. Aminata takes Blue down and delivers Chocolate Kisses before tagging Hayter in. Hayter drops Blue with a suplex and tags Aminata right back in. Aminata drops Blue with a suplex and tags Hayter back in. Hayter delivers a snap suplex and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out at two. Aminata tags back in, and then she and Hayter double suplex Hart and Blue. Hayter tags back in and stomps Blue down in the corner.

Hayter delivers another suplex and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out at two again. Hart tags in as Hayter drops Blue with a clothesline. Hart delivers a shot to Hayter, and then she and Blue slam Hayter down by her hair. The Sisters deliver a double flapjack and Hart goes for the cover, but Hayter kicsk out at two. Hart slams Hayter’s head into the mat repeatedly as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hart delivers Shake Eyes to Hayter and Blue tags in. Blue kicks Hayter in the face, but Hayter comes back with a double suplex. Aminata tags in and drops Blue with a few clotheslines. Aminata drops Blue with a snapmare, and then kicks her in the back and the chest. Aminata delivers a kick in the corner and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out at two. Hayter tags back in and Aminata knocks Hart to the floor. Hayter delivers a missile dropkick to Blue, and Aminata follows with a snap neck-breaker. Hayter delivers a sliding lariat, but Hart breaks up the pin attempt.

All four women brawl, and then Hayter and Aminata deliver suplexes. The Sisters come back with thrust kicks, but Hayter and Aminata drop them with lariats. Aminata tags back in and exchanges shots with Blue. Aminata works over Blue’s arm, but Hart breaks it up. Hayter tosses Hart to the floor and goes after her, but Thekla takes Hayter down. Hart gets back into the ring, and she and Blue slam Aminata down for Blue to get the pin fall.

Winners: The Sisters of Sin

—

Backstage, Tony Schiavine is with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Ford says she has torn her UCL in her arm and is out indefinitely. Ford says the titles were their destiny, and she will make every woman feel her pain when she comes back. Bayne says if there is any woman who wants to make history with her can step forward. Marina Shafir walks up and accepts, and then Jon Moxley walks up and looks excited about the new team.

—

Match 5 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Fright Night Four-Way Fight

Bobby Lashley vs. Hook vs. Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe

Ricochet goes to the floor, and then Joe beats Lashley down in the corner. Hook delivers shots to Joe, but Joe comes bakc with a hard shot of his own. Joe runs the ropes, but Lashley pulls him to the floor and slams him into the LED board and the steps. Ricochet kicks Lashley back to the floor and goes after Hook, but Lashley gets into the ring. Hook throws Ricochet with a T-Bone suplex and Lashley spears Ricochet in the corner. Hook delivers another T-Bone and goes for the cover, but Lashley breaks it up. Hook delivers right hands to Laslehley, but Lashley sends him to the floor with a running elbow. Lashley slams Hook on the apron, but Ricochet drops him with a dive through the ropes. Joe drops both of them with a dive through the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.