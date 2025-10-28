WWE News and Notes

– IYO SKY via X:

– In October of 2025, it was reported by Mike Johnson that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi underwent an unexpected surgery. Rikishi was said to have pulled out of several scheduled bookings due to his health issue.

Rikishi issued the following statement via Instagram…

“God Is Amazing. Grateful to be alive. We share blessings today and forever more. I’m proud of my boys. Stay safe and know theres More work to do ..”

WWE’s Naomi wrote “ my guys ” in the comments section.

– Santos Escobar was reportedly backstage at WWE Raw in Anaheim, CA last night despite not appearing on TV.

(source: PWInsider)