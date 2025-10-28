Updated card for Saturday Night’s Main Event

The card for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event thus far:

CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev for the Intercontinental Championship

