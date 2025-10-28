Updated card for Saturday Night’s Main Event

The card for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event thus far:
• CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
• Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship
• Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship
• Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev for the Intercontinental Championship
