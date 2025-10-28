Update on Abdullah the Butcher

Posted on Facebook:

Abdullah The Butcher – Official Update & New Picture

Abdullah The Butcher is smiling today. ✔️

He’s joking with those around him. ✔️

And yes — this picture was taken earlier today.

We were just updated by his team — Queen Malikah and Michael Lacey — who shared that Abby lit up when he heard how many of YOU have been asking about him. They talked, they laughed, they even poked fun at each other… and there were tears of joy knowing the whole wrestling world is pulling for him. ❤️

In fact, Abby was in such great spirits that he asked for a couple of photos to be taken and personally wanted them shared with everyone. That tells you everything you need to know about his fighting heart today.

He’s eating pudding, smiling wide, and showing that legendary toughness — the same toughness that made him a worldwide attraction for decades.

On behalf of Queen Malikah, Abby, and his entire family — thank you to every fan sending prayers, love, and support. It means more than you know.

Please continue keeping Abdullah The Butcher in your thoughts as he continues on this road to recovery. ❤️

— Book Pro Wrestlers

(Photo courtesy of Queen Malikah & Michael Lacey)