Ric Flair congratulates Charlotte and Alexa, update on Steve Maclin’s contract, today’s birthdays

– Current TNA International Champion Steve Maclin’s deal is up in the coming months, reports Fightful Select.

Ric Flair congratulates Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on becoming an incredible Tag Team in WWE.

This comes after The Twisted Queens defeated Bayley & Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships this week on RAW

– Happy birthday to…

Happy birthday to Sign Guy Dudley, Rocky Romero, and Les Thatcher

