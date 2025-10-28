Ric Flair congratulates Charlotte and Alexa, update on Steve Maclin’s contract, today’s birthdays

– Current TNA International Champion Steve Maclin’s deal is up in the coming months, reports Fightful Select.
– Ric Flair congratulates Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on becoming an incredible Tag Team in WWE.
Congratulations To @MsCharlotteWWE And @AlexaBliss_WWE For An Amazing Match & For Taking The @WWE Women’s Division To Another Level! Once Again, The Women Trump The Men! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/EyFteViJjK
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 28, 2025
This comes after The Twisted Queens defeated Bayley & Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships this week on RAW
– Happy birthday to…
Happy Birthday! @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/6uTcHUuiG5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2025
Christy Hemme is 45 today #happybirthday https://t.co/ZSgEwKqV59 pic.twitter.com/2fBJaYpEFl
— GERWECK.NET (@gerweck) October 28, 2025
Happy birthday to Sign Guy Dudley, Rocky Romero, and Les Thatcher