Rhodes, Reigns, Punk, Lesnar, Triple H, and Heyman featured in new WrestleMania 42 commercial

The teaser videos on WWE’s social media over the past two days reached a climax today with the release of the full WrestleMania 42 promo video.

It starts with Paul “Triple H” Levesque walking into a dimly-lit room before the camera quickly pans over to Cody Rhodes, then Roman Reigns, then CM Punk, and then Brock Lesnar, all sitting down ready to play.

The one-shot camera then shows Triple H standing next to Paul Heyman, who is in the background watching.

“They say in Vegas, everyone’s got a tell. A blink, a breath, a moment that can’t be controlled, but the great ones, they use it to their advantage, they own it, they’ve got them right where they want them,” Triple H says in the narration. “The rest…just didn’t figure it out yet.”

A quick cut to all the Superstars putting their chips in is then shown and a 2026 chip then drops on the WrestleMania 42 logo on the table.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996