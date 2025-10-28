Over 15,000 tickets sold for John Cena’s final match

Over 15,000 tickets have been sold for the Saturday Night’s Main Event show on December 13 featuring John Cena’s farewell match.

According to WrestleTix, the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC is currently set up for 16,000 seats although it could expand to 19,000 if they open the remaining area on the hard cam side.

While the demand was there with over 50,000 in line waiting for tickets when they went on sale, the majority of fans probably had a shock at the insane ticket prices for this particular show. The cheapest standard ticket available at the moment is a whopping $424 plus fees while verified resale tickets start from $358.80.

ONE LAST RAW. ONE LAST TIME IN THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA It’s official: Watch John Cena’s FINAL #WWERaw on Monday November 17 at MSG. LIVE only on Netflix at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/bVMNfM3KnG — Netflix (@netflix) October 27, 2025

