Ortiz reveals he has one year left on his AEW contract, The Miz gives a breakdown of wrestling roles

– The Miz gave a clear breakdown of wrestling roles, defining what it means to be a “babyface” versus a “heel.” He described a babyface as “The good guy. He does everything right. He’s the nicest guy. He’s the person that you will hear everyone in these stands cheering for, going, ‘We love you, we love you.'” In contrast, a heel is someone who thrives on being disliked, as Miz explained: “When I come into this stadium, people are always booing me. Telling me that I’m egotistical and arrogant, that I cheat to win. I like to think that I do whatever it takes to win. I don’t always go by the rules, but I make sure that I’m victorious, because that’s what people remember. People remember who wins, they don’t remember who loses.”

(Source: Vegas Revealed)

– Ortiz (via the @Wombreezy podcast) revealed that he still has about a year remaining on his current AEW contract. He expressed a strong desire to stay with the company, noting that he enjoys both performing and working behind the scenes.

He shared that while he’s been out of in-ring action since January 2024, he has taken on coaching and producing roles within AEW. These new responsibilities have helped him learn different aspects of the wrestling business, improved his in-ring understanding, and given him a sense of longevity in the industry. Ortiz said he’d be happy to continue in AEW even if his focus shifts more toward coaching and producing.

Outside AEW, Ortiz continues to compete on the independent wrestling circuit

