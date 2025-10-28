NXT Report, 10/28/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Vic Joseph and Booker T are on the call.

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace

WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship Match: Kendal Grey (c) vs. “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend

WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Match: WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy vs. WWE SmackDown star Fraxiom’s Axiom

Singles Match: Tavion Heights vs. Myles Borne

This show will cover the aftermath from Halloween Havok. Trick Williams starts the show berating the tv crew in the back and all the staff backstage. He then goes out the arena with a mic. He calls out Ricky Saints as the fans mock him. He wants another rematch with the champion. Ava comes out with security. She tells Trick he was beaten cleanly. Trick runs down everyone he has feuded with. Ricky then comes out hot and they start brawling. Security pulls them apart. We then get a video program for the speed tournament final between Jasper Troy and Axiom.

Match 1. WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Match: WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy vs. WWE SmackDown star Fraxiom’s Axiom

Troy starts swinging for the fences, but Axiom connects with some kicks and slaps. Axiom then is driven into the turnbuckle and then backbreakered by Troy. Axiom whips Troy’s leg on the apron and missile dropkicks him. After some more kicks he high knees Troy. He locks on a sleeper next. Troy gets free and lariats Axiom and slams him. Blackhole slam and it is over.

Winner and Number 1 contender, Jasper Troy

Ava is shown with Zaria and Sol Ruca. Sol relinquishes the Speed title due to injury. Zaria upset visibly Sol doesn’t ask her to defend it for her. (Zaria lost the North American Championship at Halloween Havok for Sol over the weekend.)

NXT Womens Champion, Tatum Paxley, with The Culling head out to the ring. A you deserve it chance breaks out. Tatum soaks in the cheers from the crowd. She is in tears talking about her journey to the championship. Izzy Dame cuts her off when Tatum says she wants to be a fighting champion. The fans tell Izzy to shut up. Izzy is told no by Tatum. In fact she is going to spin a wheel to see who gets the first shot. Shawn notices Izzy’s name isn’t on the wheel. Izzy says it is ok. Lola Vice will get the first shot tonight. They will go at it tonight. Izzy gives a half hearted smile. Backstage we see Kendal Grey is shown with Wren Sinclair strategizing about her match with Lash Legend tonight. Trick is shown screaming to find Ricky Saints.

Match 3. WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship Match: Kendal Grey (c) with Wren Sinclair vs. “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend

Lash tries to kick Grey in the corner. Grey puts Lash a side head lock. Grey belly-to-back suplexes Lash and goes for an ankle lock. Lash then hits a bicycle kick. Grey pushes Lash grabs a leg but misses. Lash then reverses chin lock. Lash then swings Grey around and slams her. Lash then grabs Grey and throws her to the floor. Grey gets a near fall off a rollup. Grey locks on a a crucifix for a near fall. Lash then pushes Grey into the corner. Lash then misses an elbow drop. Grey misses a stomp, and Lash throws her over the top rope and to the floor. Lash then hits a kick. Lash delivers forearms to the chest and drops Grey on her neck on the top rope and follows with a face plant on the mat and middle rope. Lash slams Grey for a two count. Lash sends Grey’s head into the mat again. Grey delivers with a boot against the ropes off a whip. Lash counters with shoulders in the corner. Grey with punches and kicks. Grey with a thrust kick. Lash with a forearm and she gets a near fall. Lash with a short arm clothesline and splash it not he corner. Lash with an Irish whip and Grey with a cross body and drop kick. Lash then misses a forearm and Grey kicks Lash from the apron and hits a slingshot double stomp. Lash then goes to the floor. Grey then goes for a baseball slide, but Lash blocks it. Grey then hits a hesitation DDT on the floor. Grey then goes up top and she hits a cross body, but Lash catches Grey and Lash hot shots Grey. Lash then misses a Yakuza Kick and Grey hits the Shades of Grey for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Kendal Grey. She celebrates with Wren Sinclair

Lola and Tatum embrace backstage and share a tender moment before their match. Izzy still seems confused as to why she is so eager to defend the title.