Mike Rotunda enters hospice care

Barry Windham became emotional while speaking with Bill Apter that his former tag partner in the U.S. Express, Mike Rotunda aka Irwin R Schyster is in hospice care.

Rotunda is also the father of Legendary Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas.

It breaks my heart to share that my friend Mike Rotunda has been placed under hospice care. This photo was from earlier this year — a moment I’ll treasure. Please keep Mike and the Rotunda family in your prayers. We love you, Mike. ❤️ #WrestlingFamily pic.twitter.com/XsgOaVtE0J — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) October 28, 2025

Leilani Kai via Facebook:

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share this update with all of you… My dear friend Mike Rotunda has been placed under hospice care.

This picture was taken just this past May at WWE, and it means so much to me now. Mike and I shared incredible chapters together — WrestleMania I and WrestleMania X among them — and I have been close with his family for many years. He’s always been someone you could count on both in and out of the ring… a true professional, a wonderful friend, and a loving family man.

I’m asking all of you to please keep Mike and the entire Rotunda family in your prayers and in your hearts. They need strength and comfort right now, and I know this community can provide that love in a big way.

We love you, Mike. ❤️

Just heard the news from Leilani Kai that Mike Rotunda has been placed in hospice care. Honestly, I didn’t even know he was sick. Mike always was great with me and I’ve never heard anyone EVER say one negative thing about him. Praying for you Mr. Mike. — . (@DirtyDMantell) October 28, 2025