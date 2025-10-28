Mark Henry says Jimmy Uso is at a career crossroads

Mark Henry believes Jimmy Uso is at a career crossroads where he must prove himself or risk being overshadowed by his own family.

Henry said he’s starting to like the idea of Jimmy being “his own man”, noting that Roman Reigns seems to be pushing him to stand on his own: “Roman is trying to tell Jimmy, ‘Go be your own man… all you need is your two fists and to get in the ring.’”

Drawing from his own experience, Henry recalled being told that if he couldn’t stand on his own, he’d only ever be “used in the middle of the card.” That, he says, is the same position Jimmy finds himself in now.

Henry warned that unless Jimmy “turns it up” and becomes a main event-level talent, he’ll be “on the floor while his brother is wrestling, while his cousin is wrestling.” He also cautioned that rising family stars like Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu could soon surpass him, asking pointedly: “Do you want another family member to pass you by?”

Source: Busted Open Radio