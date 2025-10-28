Jey Uso” “I’m tired of people saying I’m just an entrance”

While appearing on the WWE RAW Recap podcast, Jey Uso issued the following statement ahead of his world heavyweight title match against CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event…

“I mean, nothing really changed on me, uce. You know, I still have fun. I still throw a party every Monday. I still like the kids, man. I still YEET with them. It’s just, man, when the bell rings, I just got to switch modes now, man. If I’m trying to get to the top, get back to the top, I got big hitters in front of me. I got guys like, man, CM Punk, you know, the guy like Gunther, guys like you know, the Seth Rollins, get well loose, but like, I got a heavy list in front of me and I got to- I just can’t play. I just can’t play no more, man.

I’m tired of people saying I’m just an entrance or whatever. It was like, I ain’t got skills to hold it down up top, man. So I just, I just switched modes. It was like, I don’t know. I mean, it might be going back to the old ways thinking, you know, Bloodline ways, but man, that kind of mentality got the job done.”

