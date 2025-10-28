Hank and Tank getting GHC Tag Team titles shot at Pro Wrestling NOAH

Former NXT Tag Team champions Hank and Tank will get a crack at the Pro Wrestling NOAH GHC Tag Team titles on November 8.

The duo are currently in Japan for a stint with NOAH and made their debut yesterday.

They now face champions Masa Kitamiya and Takashi Sugiura at the Star Navigation 2025 event held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. It will stream live on the Wrestle Universe service.

Pro Wrestling NOAH has a working relationship with NXT with several talent going to Japan for additional experience.

Japan’s going great so far! pic.twitter.com/Mk2pfoSnfr — Hank Walker (@HankWalker_WWE) October 27, 2025

10/26 Kasukabe Backstage: Hank Walker: “Oh, check the log books. If you didn’t know, now ya do: Hank & Tank are on a world tour, and they’re kicking it off in the none other than the great country of Japan!”#noah_ghc #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/geCKa4keXY — PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) October 26, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online