Eric Bischoff on TKO doubling WWE’s ticket prices, Ridge Holland coming to East Rutherford

– Departing WWE star Ridge Holland has been announced for GCW Dream On Fan Slam in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, November 22:

– Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com recently reported that the average ticket prices for WWE’s North American television events (RAW and SmackDown) have nearly doubled since the TKO merger in September 2023, according to data from Pollstar analyzed by Wrestlenomics.

While speaking on his podcast, Eric Bischoff addressed the TKO’s decision to increase prices…

“You have a product — it’s a widget — and you sell that widget. People go, ‘Wow, I really like that widget.’ So, you raise the price a little more, and they go, ‘Whoa, I want more of those widgets.’ And you keep building widgets and keep increasing the price until you find your threshold. Once you find that threshold, you then begin to adjust your prices accordingly — meaning you’ll have your sales or reduce ticket prices if research indicates that sales are starting to decline.

But until you know where that point is, I’m not shocked. It’s just interesting to me that people are surprised any company would continue to increase the price of a product until they find that threshold.”