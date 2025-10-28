Dominik Mysterio says he doesn’t really feel the family pressure

Dominik Mysterio says he doesn’t really feel the pressure of being from a multi-generational wrestling family:

“I don’t really feel the pressure. When it comes to being a multi-generation family in the industry and having the Mysterio name and everything he’s done, I never really took the pressure in a bad way.

It almost motivated me and made me want to go out there and have fun. Now when people talk about the Mysterios, they talk about me as well which is really cool to see.”

(Source: Interview with World Wide Sports)