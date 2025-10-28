Blake Monroe calls Iyo Sky the best wrestler in the world, Karrion Kross posts an update on his mom

– Blake Monroe recalls being amazed by the presentation of Japanese women’s wrestling, calls Iyo Sky the best wrestler in the world:
“I remember starting my wrestling journey and coming across Japanese wrestling, specifically women’s wrestling. I was amazed at the costumes and presentation. I thought, “what is this?” You’ve seen Iyo and Giulia, and their presentation, which is the best I’ve ever seen,
— I already knew this world, so seeing the rest of the world find out that Iyo Sky is the best wrestler in the world, not just women’s wrestling. I was like, “yeah, catch up.” I’m excited to wrestle them and see what they can bring out of me. I’m just going to learn so much.”
(source: Interview with TV Insider)
– Karrion Kross posted:
Mom is officially cancer free.
Completed all treatments.
Greatest day of my life seeing this.
— Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) October 26, 2025