Blake Monroe calls Iyo Sky the best wrestler in the world, Karrion Kross posts an update on his mom

– Blake Monroe recalls being amazed by the presentation of Japanese women’s wrestling, calls Iyo Sky the best wrestler in the world:

“I remember starting my wrestling journey and coming across Japanese wrestling, specifically women’s wrestling. I was amazed at the costumes and presentation. I thought, “what is this?” You’ve seen Iyo and Giulia, and their presentation, which is the best I’ve ever seen,

— I already knew this world, so seeing the rest of the world find out that Iyo Sky is the best wrestler in the world, not just women’s wrestling. I was like, “yeah, catch up.” I’m excited to wrestle them and see what they can bring out of me. I’m just going to learn so much.”

(source: Interview with TV Insider)

– Karrion Kross posted:

Mom is officially cancer free.

Completed all treatments.

Greatest day of my life seeing this.

pic.twitter.com/FN4s20TjP3 — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) October 26, 2025