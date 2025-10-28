Blake Monroe calls Iyo Sky the best wrestler in the world, Karrion Kross posts an update on his mom

Blake Monroe recalls being amazed by the presentation of Japanese women’s wrestling, calls Iyo Sky the best wrestler in the world:

“I remember starting my wrestling journey and coming across Japanese wrestling, specifically women’s wrestling. I was amazed at the costumes and presentation. I thought, “what is this?” You’ve seen Iyo and Giulia, and their presentation, which is the best I’ve ever seen,
— I already knew this world, so seeing the rest of the world find out that Iyo Sky is the best wrestler in the world, not just women’s wrestling. I was like, “yeah, catch up.” I’m excited to wrestle them and see what they can bring out of me. I’m just going to learn so much.”

(source: Interview with TV Insider)

Karrion Kross posted:

