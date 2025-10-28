AEW News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
285

– AEW has filed a trademark for “Big Van Walter”.

Kris Statlander vs Mercedes Moné for the TBS title has been uploaded on AEW’s YouTube.

Before Statlander/Moné III happens at Full Gear this year.

– AEW posted:

– Happy birthday to…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here