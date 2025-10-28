AEW News and Notes

– AEW has filed a trademark for “Big Van Walter”.

– Kris Statlander vs Mercedes Moné for the TBS title has been uploaded on AEW’s YouTube.

Before Statlander/Moné III happens at Full Gear this year.

– AEW posted:

Ahead of AEW Dynamite in San Antonio, the "American Dragon" @bryandanielson stopped by Second Chance Academy for a roundtable with their middle school students to discuss staying drug free in the face of adversity and the path they want to take. Head to https://t.co/6fvR36uJM8… pic.twitter.com/Xj59Hcpcm3 — AEWTogether (@AEWTogether) October 27, 2025

– Happy birthday to…