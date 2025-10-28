Abdullah The Butcher and Vince Russo updates

– WWE hall of famer Abdullah The Butcher suffered two strokes.

Abdullah (age 84) was recently hospitalized. The Wild Man from Sudan is dealing with serious health issues.

The Wrestling Observer reported that Abdullah suffered two strokes, which led to his hospitalization over the last week. He remains under medical observation.

Earlier this year, Abdullah showed major progress in his recovery. After spending years confined to a wheelchair and relying on constant care, he began standing and moving again with the help of close friends and the support of DDP Yoga.

– Vince Russo Returns to Wrestling at JCW Lunacy Taping in Denver

Denver, CO – October 27, 2025 — In a move that has stunned fans and insiders alike, legendary wrestling personality Vince Russo made his surprise return to the wrestling world at the latest taping of Juggalo Championship Wrestling’s (JCW) flagship show, Lunacy, held in Denver, Colorado.

Known for his controversial and era-defining work in WWE, WCW, and TNA, Russo appeared during the taping in a segment that immediately has the wrestling world buzzing. His involvement marks a new chapter for JCW, which has been gaining momentum with its weekly Lunacy series, which airs new episodes every Thursday on YouTube.

“I’m back,” said Vince Russo shortly after Lunacy stopped taping. “If you thought JCW was wild and unpredicatable before, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

The episode featuring Russo is expected to drop on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27, on the Psychopathic Records YouTube channel, continuing JCW’s tradition of unpredictable, high-energy programming.

For more information on JCW, including upcoming Lunacy tapings, go to www.psychopathicrecords.com.

