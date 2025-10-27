WWE Raw is live at 8/7c on Netflix this evening from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

On tap for tonight’s show is Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez, Penta vs. Rusev in a WWE Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender match, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles, as well as CM Punk and Jey Uso going face-to-face.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, October 27, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 10/27/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We are then welcomed to the show by Joe Tessitore on commentary, before being sent into an extended video package looking back at last week’s show.

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso & CM Punk Kick Off This Week’s Show

Back live inside the arena, the video package has wrapped up and we hear the familiar sounds of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso’s theme song. Out comes the master of “YEET!” in WWE, doing the wave with the jam-packed crowd inside the Honda Center, as he makes his way to the ring to kick off the show.