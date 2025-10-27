WWE posts another mysterious figure video, Konnan on forming LAX in TNA

– WWE has now put out a 4th video teasing someone’s arrival.

– Konnan recalls recruiting Homicide and Hernandez for the original LAX in TNA:

“LAX was great because I had to get two guys nobody had heard of. Nobody had ever heard of Hernandez. Homicide, only the hardcore marks knew, and it was a fight to get him on the show because Scott D’Amore said he’s too short. And he goes, ‘Maybe he should wear lifts.’ And I go, ‘Well, maybe Petey Williams should wear lifts, too.’ And that ended that conversation.

And I got them over to the point that we were the face of the company, and we were on posters for Pay-Per-Views. So I was very happy with that.”

