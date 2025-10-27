WWE News and Notes

– IYO SKY on overcoming hardships to reach the top in WWE:

“Adapting to the US style and WWE style was tough, and even after adapting, you can’t become a star unless you also offer originality. The fact that I was able to go all the way and become a champion amidst all of that makes me feel like my trial-and-error efforts paid off.”

– Preview for tonight’s Monday Night RAW:

* Cody Rhodes appearance

* CM Punk & Jey Uso segment

* Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez

* Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley (Tag Titles)

* Rusev vs. Penta (No. 1 Contender for IC Title)

– During Heroes Immortales, Rey Mysterio sent in a video announcing the date and location for AAA’s year-end show and confirmed that he will appear. He didn’t specify whether he’ll be wrestling, but the confirmation adds new momentum to rumors surrounding his in-ring return. The WWE Hall of Famer has been out of action since earlier this year, following a groin tear that forced him to miss WrestleMania 41. He was originally scheduled to face El Grande Americano, but the injury led to Rey Fenix stepping in at the last minute. Mysterio also underwent surgery to repair a long-standing ear injury during his recovery.

– The official NXT Deadline poster: