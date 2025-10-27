Update on WWE’s mysterious figure, John Cena, and Jinder Mahal

– In an with Inside The Ropes, Jinder Mahal admitted that for the first time in his career, he wasn’t being used at all—and it messed with his head. Jinder made it clear that under Vince McMahon, even when he wasn’t in the main event, he was always booked. Whether it was for a title match or a comedic segment, he was still on TV. He said “With Vince, yeah, I was used great and I was used at the bottom a lot of the time, but nonetheless, I was being used. And if you look at it from a perspective of just getting TV time, I always had TV time, especially in that second run. Whether it’s WWE Championship or 24/7 Champion, it doesn’t matter—I was always booked.” But that changed drastically when Triple H took over creative. For the first time ever, Mahal said he experienced what it was like to be completely forgotten.

– WWE’s recent mysterious teaser videos feature Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Brock Lesnar.

They were filmed as promotional marketing content for WrestleMania 42 and aren’t meant to hint at any storyline developments.

(source: PWInsider)