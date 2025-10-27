Teaser videos on WWE social media reportedly related to WrestleMania 42

WWE has been busy posting teasers on social media since yesterday, showing a clip of individuals walking, with the camera focusing just on their shoes.

The first video sparked some theories online on who it might be and if it’s something related to tonight’s Raw but then a couple of more videos, showing different walking styles and shoes, surfaced.

PWInsider.com is reporting that top WWE Superstars including the likes of Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, were filming scenes for a WrestleMania 42 promo which is about to drop and these teasers are related to this video.

WrestleMania 42 tickets went on sale several weeks ago but sales have been very disappointing so far, with WWE not even mentioning anything about it unlike last year when tickets for WrestleMania 41 flew off Ticketmaster despite the high prices.

Two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas are available starting from $704.77 plus fees with almost half of Allegiant Stadium still closed off.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996