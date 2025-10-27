NXT Deadline 2025 set for December 6 in San Antonio

The next NXT premium live event will take place on Saturday, December 6.

The show is the yearly Deadline and the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, will play host.

The Deadline event is best known for the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches, which both will return for this year’s show. Each match lasts 25 minutes and consists of five Superstars. The ones with the most points throughout the match after 25 minutes wins, and winners then earn a future shot at the NXT or NXT Women’s title.

Oba Femi and Giulia won last year’s event and both went on to become champions.

The countdown begins. ⏰ NXT Deadline returns on December 6th in San Antonio, Texas! pic.twitter.com/BxA1XWGcy4 — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online