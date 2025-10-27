Notes on Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Dragon Lee, and Bianca Belair

– Liv Morgan is celebrating her 11th year anniversary as a WWE wrestler, via X:

“Eleven years later and ur still the one I love … ❤️‍

Happy anniversary @WWE”

– WrestleVotes has reported that Candice LeRae has started working as a producer behind the scenes for WWE matches. She has been working on matches on the WWE Main Event show and was also in charge of a SmackDown match this week.

– It was said there are some in WWE who have already brought up that they need to lock Dragon Lee up for a new deal before his current one expires next year, reports Mike Johnson.

– Mark Henry (via BO Radio) wants to see Bianca Belair Turn Heel and team up with Jade Cargill after she returns to WWE.