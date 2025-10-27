Match announced for AAA Alianzas on November 2nd

– AAA have announced two championship matches for their November 2nd show.

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Latin American Championship

Mr. Iguana & La Hiedra (c) vs. Ethan Page & Chelsea Green for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship

