Killer Kross vs. Matt Riddle Announced for MLW

CHARLESTON, SC – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Killer Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Matt Riddle at MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Live Special on Thursday, November 20 at the Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC and presented live on YouTube and on cable on beIN SPORTS.

Charleston Music Hall

Two of the sport’s most dangerous fighters will collide when Killer Kross returns to an MLW ring for the first time in three years to face the unpredictable and unapologetic “Rude Dude” Matt Riddle. Once training partners, now potential rivals, this showdown promises to be one of the most anticipated and heavy-hitting battles in MLW history.

Killer Kross enters MLW with major momentum. In 2025, Kross has become one of wrestling’s most talked-about forces — releasing a critically acclaimed book, emerging as one of the sport’s top merchandise sellers, and generating headlines as being one of the most sought after high profile wrestlers in the game. Now, after three years away, the imposing fighter returns to MLW looking to make a definitive statement.

Matt Riddle’s year began with triumph, capturing the MLW World Heavyweight Championship and earning widespread acclaim. But the months that followed have been marked by controversy and self-inflicted chaos. Riddle’s popularity has plummeted, and he couldn’t care less. Riddle has declared the start of the “Rude Dude” era — a seismic shift in the once laid-back fighter’s demeanor. No longer the easygoing brawler fans once cheered, Riddle has become something far more dangerous: a man with nothing to lose and a loose cannon with a mic and on social media.

Both men share an accomplished background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, having trained in Orlando gyms where they forged their respective hybrid styles. Kross’ cold, calculated precision meets Riddle’s raw, relentless aggression in what promises to be a heavy-hitting clash – perhaps one of the most anticipated in MLW history.

MLW President Cesar Duran is the mastermind behind this dream match, calling it “a fight that blurs the line between respect and rivalry. Once friends, will they still be after Charleston? Not that I care!”

Buy your tickets at MLWGo.com and Ticketmaster, with tickets starting at just $15. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW x Don Gato LIVE Special of the year!!

See pro wrestling return to downtown Charleston for the first time in 32 years and party with Don Gato Tequila as Major League Wrestling brings its wildest night yet to the Lowcountry!