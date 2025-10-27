D’Lo Brown on nearly making Ron Simmons cry on national television

D’Lo Brown recalls nearly making Ron Simmons cry on national television:

“I was in Baltimore, Maryland when he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, beating Vader, and like everyone in that building I jumped and screamed, because Ron was one of those guys I idolised growing up.

“So to see him, then win the World Title then several years later, be standing in that same building in the ring next to him, it’s a surreal moment that I will never forget, and I will tell the story as many times as I can.

“I told Ron the story a hundred times, and as it goes, we were in Baltimore doing TV, he’s cutting a promo and I’m looking around. He goes ‘what are you doing?’ I go ‘right there! Right there is where I was sitting when you won the World Title!’, and you see him look at me.

“Then fast-forward we go to the back, and Ron grabs me by the shoulder and I think I’m in trouble. He goes ‘don’t you ever do that to me again’. ‘Do what?’ ‘Almost make me cry on national TV’, and that’s when he gave me the biggest hug in the world.

“It was such a surreal full-circle moment for me as a person, performer, everything. The fan, the wrestler all coming together at once, for one of the best moments of my life.”

(Rewind Recap Relive)