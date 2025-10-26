WWE stars at AAA Heroes Inmortales event

Dominik Mysterio retained the AAA Mega title last night against Dragon Lee in the main event of the AAA Heroes Inmortales event. Mysterio was attacked by Hijo del Vikingo following his win but El Grande Americano came out to lend a helping hand to the champion.

Mysterio, Lee, and Americano were not the only three WWE stars who were part of the show.

Lince Dorado and Jack Cartwheel were involved in a fatal four-way match for the AAA Cruiserweight title, which also involved Aerostar and champion Laredo Kid. Kid retained his title.

Natalya and Lola Vice were also part of the show, with Natalya wrestling in a triple threat match against Faby Apache and Flammer for the AAA Reina de Reinas title, which Flammer won and Vice defeated Chik Tormenta in a regular singles match.

The WWE Tag Team champions Wyatt Sicks came out to attack Psycho Clown and Pagano, the AAA Tag Team champions after their successful defense against Dinamita. The whole faction, minus Uncle Howdy, stood tall over the AAA champs, with Rowan holding up the AAA Tag Team titles while Lumis and Gacy held up the WWE Tag Team titles.

The show is available to watch on YouTube on the AAA channel.

