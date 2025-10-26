Video: Maven Huffman on why he can’t watch WWE anymore

Maven Huffman opened up about why he can’t watch WWE anymore, mixing frustration with some real heartbreak.

He started by saying the product has changed a lot since he left in 2005. “The first reason I don’t watch is just how much the product has changed and resembles a completely different show than when I left,” he said, calling it “one big, gigantic ad while I’m watching.” He pointed out how sponsorships go over the top, like the time “Rey Mysterio Jr… danced with the Cinnamon Toast Crunch mascot” while in a serious storyline. Maven also missed the simpler days, saying “I miss the days when the ring apron was just a blue piece of canvas… now it feels as though the advertisers have a stranglehold.”

He praised the current wrestlers — “These guys are better wrestlers than I ever could hope to be” — but feels matches can look too rehearsed. “When all the moves look like a pre-rehearsed dance… it’s just a little too much,” he explained, even recalling a casual fan saying it looked “like a dance.” He compared it to his era, saying if he came back and did something similar, “Vince McMahon would have jumped my ass.”

Maven also shared a bold opinion about Vince McMahon: “I don’t think professional wrestling is a better product without Vince at the helm.” He clarified it wasn’t about defending Vince personally, just recognizing that “Vince was an amazing businessman… and most important, Vince was a fan.” He feels today’s WWE is too focused on money, making it “too glam, too clean… like Cirque du Soleil in a wrestling ring.” He gave props to Triple H, saying “Hunter is doing a great job,” but added that he’s limited by bosses.

Finally, Maven got real about why he avoids WWE: “Since my release in 2005 I truly grew bitter towards the business… I can still trick my brain into thinking you can still do that, even though I know I can’t… and it just hurts too much.” He admitted, “It’s hard to see a business that I love… move on and be not only fine without me, but better off without me.”

Still, he’s not done with wrestling — “All that said, I’m not done with wrestling. In fact, I recently was able to sneak inside of WWE’s biggest competitor, AEW.”

Source: Maven Huffman YouTube