Posted via Facebook:

OFFICIAL UPDATE ON ABDULLAH THE BUTCHER

There’s been a lot of rumors today about Abdullah’s condition, so here’s the official word—straight from his team just 22 minutes ago.

Queen Malikah posted the following update on Larry Shreve’s page:

“Greetings beloved Facebook family, fans and friends! This is Queen Malikah. I am sitting here with Abby and he is resting, alive and well. … A champ is not a champ without a good fight! He’s been getting his rest in today, and when he awakens in the late morning, I will read some of the text messages and comments from you all. All I can say is, you all are the absolute best! Thanks for just caring! Team Abby and I have no doubt—Abdullah The Butcher appreciates you all!”

We’re grateful to hear this positive news, and we’ll continue to send our thoughts and support to Abdullah The Butcher and his loved ones. ❤️

— Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers