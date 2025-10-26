Sky: “I am very happy to be able to do this kind of match”

Iyo Sky reflected emotionally after her match with Mayu Iwatani at MARIGOLD Grand Destiny 2025.

“I am very happy to be able to do this kind of match,” she said, repeating the sentiment with genuine joy. Iyo shared that while her career has taken her to the United States, she still feels a strong bond with Japanese wrestling, saying, “My career in Japan may have stopped. But not only Iwatani Mayu, MARIGOLD, Azumi in Stardom, and Momo Watanabe — everyone who spent time with me is doing their best.”

She emphasized that even if her career path has changed, “Even if I don’t make my career, I can make a wonderful match like this. There is nothing like this.” Reflecting on MARIGOLD’s growth, she noted, “MARIGOLD is the second year since it was founded. It’s a group that has nothing to do with me. It didn’t matter at all. But as Mayu said, it’s like a family home. It’s like a second home.”

Iyo described feeling a powerful sense of belonging, bridging her past in Japan and her present in WWE: “WWE is my home. This is also my home country. I thought it was a home.” Ending with heartfelt warmth, she said, “I got a happy comment from Mayu. My heart is warm now. Thank you very much.”