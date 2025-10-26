Queen Aminata wins indy title, Vince Russo’s new role revealed, Mercedes Mone note

– Queen Aminata has defeated Nicole Matthews to become the new DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling Women’s World Champion!
– Mercedes Moné will defend the BestYa Women’s Championship against Queen Maya on November 9th in Rome, Italy.
– Vince Russo has revealed on his podcast that he’s helping write for Billy Corgan’s NWA. Russo says that some of the storylines we should expect involve CTE, the Wellness Program, and The Me Too Movement.