Omos Calls Out Brock Lesnar For WrestleMania 42 Match

WrestleMania 42 might be months away, but it’s never too early for WWE Superstar Omos to shoot his shot … ’cause he tells TMZ Sports he wants to run back his 2023 showdown with Brock Lesnar in Vegas!!

Mojo Muhtadi chopped it up with the 7’3” giant on the “TMZ Sports” TV show (airs nightly on FS1) … where he laid out the challenge to the Beast Incarnate.

“Going bigger in [Las] Vegas, I’m going to put it out there,” he said. “Brock Lesnar, we need to run it back!”

Calling out Lesnar makes sense, considering he took the L against the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion when they faced off at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

At the end of the day, Omos is just hopeful to earn his spot on the card come April, ’cause he loved what he saw last year.

“Mania last year in Vegas was awesome, man,” he said. “Being in that environment, it’s Vegas, man. It’s the bright lights, the big city, it’s just a city that’s extremely vibrant, and to go back there for a second time, chef’s kiss.”

One thing is for sure, the 33-year-old will be smelling good when he enters the arena, ’cause he has a love for collecting cologne. He’s taking that love to a whole new level … as he just dropped his own fragrance — IBÈRÈ!