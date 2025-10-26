Nixon Newell makes AEW debut on Collision

Former WWE star Nixon Newell, who was known as Tegan Nox, made her AEW debut last night in a backstage segment.

Newell and Miranda Alize walked into the frame and interrupted Anna Jey and Tay Melo who were talking about the AEW Women’s Tag Team title tournament and challenged them to a tag team match.

The 30-year-old Welsh star was released from WWE for a second time in 2024. Her stint there was marred by a couple of long-term injuries, including tearing her ACL twice. She has mainly wrestled on the indie circuit since her WWE release and at one point also mentioned how it was hard for her to get booked on shows.

Now part of the #AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, @taymelo and @annajay___ give their take, but @RealNixonNewell and @MirandaAlize_ have opinions of their own! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2Mr7WPKlUK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2025

