Mayu Iwatani reflects on her emotional loss to Iyo Sky at MARIGOLD Grand Destiny 2025

Mayu Iwatani, reflecting on her emotional loss to Iyo Sky at MARIGOLD Grand Destiny 2025.

She began with raw emotion, exclaiming, “Ahhhh! I lost! Ahhhh! I lost, didn’t I?” before expressing deep respect for her opponent: “Iyosawa… Iyosawa is really someone I love, someone I respect, the person I admire the most.” Despite her disappointment, she shared gratitude, saying, “I wanted to win. I’m frustrated, but… I’m glad I got to fight Iyo-san.”

Mayu then revealed the personal significance of the match, noting, “This is the last single match with Iyo-san. I don’t want to end it. I can’t end it.” She repeated those words with emotion, emphasizing that her story with Iyo wasn’t truly over: “If I lose, I can’t end it. It’s an ordinary word, but… that one word… I can’t end it.”

Turning her focus toward the future, Mayu spoke about rekindling their partnership: “But… as Thunder Rock, as a tag team, I want to do it. In this era of Reiwa, Thunder Rock is just a dream. I want to make it come true.”

Her closing remarks were filled with determination and optimism: “I want to keep standing in this ring, and make that dream come true. I want to make that dream come true. I want to make that dream come true. A new scene, a new scene. I want you to see a lot of dreams. Please follow my dreams.”

Ending with humility and sincerity, she repeated, “Thank you very much. I wanted to win. I’m frustrated, but… Thank you very much.”