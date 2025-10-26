IYO SKY wins her Marigold match

By
Steve Gerweck
-
Iyo Sky defeated Mayu Iwatani with 2 Moonsault Press in The Dream Destiny Match at Grand Destiny 2025.

IYO SKY pinned Stardom’s Mayu Iwatani with her Over the Moonsault after a 26-minute match at Marigold’s Grand Destiny 2025 event in Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, attended by 3,450 fans. The bout featured technical mastery from the former Thunder Rock tag team partners, markiing IYO’s second victory in the promotion. Post-match, they embraced, with IYO thanking the crowd in Japanese and WWE’s Giulia praising the emotional depth.


