Eric Bischoff comments on the AEW/Andrade situation

Eric Bischoff expressed skepticism about AEW investing heavily in Andrade’s situation, emphasizing both the financial and logistical challenges involved. He stated, “It really comes down to do you have the money and the time to challenge it? If you do, you’ll probably win. You’ll burn a bridge in the process, and you’ll blow probably 150 to 250 grand in the process… Most people aren’t willing to fight it. They’ll just ride it out, but it’ll get challenged eventually.”

Bischoff highlighted the additional strain of legal procedures, noting, “I think, in addition to the money… he’s gonna have to sit through depositions and discovery. Tony Khan does not want to sit through discovery or depositions. It’s even if you can afford it, it’s a time suck.”

Ultimately, Bischoff concluded, “I just can’t imagine it would be worth it to him… This is not a guy that you’re going to spend half a million dollars in legal fees fighting for.”

Source: 83 Weeks