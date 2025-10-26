CM Punk reflects on today’s top WWE talent, Myla Grace wins independent title

– On his Japan vlog, CM Punk took a moment to reflect on today’s top WWE talent, singling out Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley for high praise. He declared, “Iyo Sky is consistently I think the best wrestler that we have. Rhea is probably a close second.” Punk spoke with admiration not only for their in-ring ability but also their star power, saying, “You talk about a superstar.”

He also shared a personal connection with Rhea, noting how their bond goes back years: “I don’t think it’s a secret that I was one of Rhea’s favorites when she was a kid growing up.” For Punk, moments like that remind him why he continues giving back to the industry, adding, “It’s kind of no different than the fan that says, ‘I’m sober because of you’ or, ‘I waited 19 years to see you.’ I just want to give back ‘cause I’m so full of gratitude.”

He closed with heartfelt confidence in their legacy, calling Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley “the future.”

– Myla Grace is the new OTT Women’s Champion: