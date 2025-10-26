Booker T on the next World champion, WWE posts another mysterious figure video

Booker T on who should be World Heavyweight Champion after Seth Rollins:

“Is Bron Breakker primed? Yes. I think Bron Breakker’s primed. Is Bron Breakker one of those guys you could take a shot at and see if he can get the rocket strapped to him and go straight to the moon? Yeah, yeah he is that guy.

“But I’m not making the decisions, man. There’s a lot of guys vying for that position.

“Of course, CM Punk, he came back to WWE to finish unfinished business and I think that business has something to do with that championship. I could be wrong.”

(Source: Hall of Fame podcast)

