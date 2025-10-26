Blake Monroe says her character is not different from Mariah May, but rather an evolution of her:

“We talk about Mariah May, but Blake Monroe is continuing to evolve from the things I’ve already done. It’s not different. It’s not wiping something clean and starting again. It’s taking these parts of me and growing them and nurturing them.

As you saw my introduction was ‘The Glamour’ and was very big on that whole pop star vibe with my entrance and the vanity and all these incredible things. We’ve been able to evolve the character. Then you saw me at No Mercy in the steel cage match. You saw a different side of me. Someone who was a bit merciless and a bit unhinged. I think it has been so exciting to evolve something.

I’m really proud of my journey, and this is the next chapter. I’m loving just getting so detailed with it. The creative team is so passionate about every part of what you do. I’m having a ball because I love those details and that presentation. I wouldn’t say there is too much difference. I would say it’s more of an evolution.”

