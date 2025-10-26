10/25/25 AEW Collision Recap

– Hangman Page kicks Collision off by saying that he is hunting down The Opps for taking him out. Hangman again, says he will ruin Joe’s life.

We then cut to PAC cutting a promo on Ishii who he is facing next.

– PAC defeats Ishii after Marina Shafir distracts the referee

– Thekla defeats Mina Shirakawa by submission ahead of the Tag Title tournament.

– Announced for Dynamite: Bobby Lashley vs Ricochet vs HOOK vs Samoa Joe in a Number 1 Contenders match for the AEW Men’s World Title at Full Gear.

– Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize interrupt TayJay’s interview.

– MXM Casting Call open challenge leads to Olympia from CMLL debuting in AEW. She defeats Taya Valkyrie.

– Ace Austin defeats Bountyhunter Bryan Keith with his finisher, The Fold.

– HOOK makes Griff Garrison tap

– Jurassic Express & JetSpeed beats FTR & The Young Bucks

Stoke throws mysterious white powder in the eyes of Kevin Knight but it doesn’t work. Speedball ends up pinning Dax in a banger matchup.