Von Erich says that AEW is changing pro wrestling for the better, Billy Gunn update

– Kevin Von Erich says that AEW is changing pro wrestling for the better, praises Hangman Page:

“My brothers and I wanted wrestling to come to a point. We kind of wanted to change it, and I’m telling you, AEW today is reaching that. It’s there. I’m telling you, the athletes, I’ve watched the Hangman. Their champion is the Hangman.

There’s other athletes that are really good. I mean, they don’t waste motion. They don’t hesitate on anything. To hesitate is to lose. In wrestling, you react quickly. That’s the whole thing. My sons are going to be there. It’s going to be a great night.”

(Source: interview with SA Live)

– Billy Gunn’s recent absence from AEW television has sparked speculation about a back injury, but sources have clarified that his health is not the issue. “Billy is fine, this is a very old injury that he has dealt with for years. It does not interfere with wrestling or training. It just gets sore if he trains too heavy or hard.” To reassure fans, a video was shared showing him in good condition. The real reason for his time off AEW TV is creative decisions: “His absence from AEW is due to him not being booked by creative.”

(Source: WrestlePurists)