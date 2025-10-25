Follow along as the Starman recaps tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc PLE, live from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Aerial shots of Prescott Valley and the Findlay Toyota Center is aired as we then see wrestlers arrive to the arena, where the stage is decked out in a graveyard theme, similar to the days when this was an annual WCW event. A horror style video package is aired that sets the theme and highlights tonight’s card.

Match 1: Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. La Parka & Mr. Iguana

Je’Von Evans starts the match off against La Parka and the two go at it with a series of quick lucha styles moves before they both tag in their partners. Mr. Iguana and Leon Slater start going at it as they crowd begins an “Iguana!” chant. Evans and La Parka are tagged in and the match breaks down for a bit with Mr. Iguana taking Slater and Evans out on the floor with a flip over the top rope and La Parka following with a dive off the top rope and onto the floor.

Back in the ring, La Parka takes Evans down with a gut buster for a near fall before tagging Mr. Iguana back into the match. Mr. Iguana ties up Evans and then tags La Parka back in who picks up another near fall. Evans is able to counter La Parka with a snap suplex and makes the hot tag to Slater, as La Parka tags in Mr. Iguana. Slater takes control of the match as Slater and Evans use double team moves to pick up a pin fall on Mr. Iguana. Evans begins to dance in front of La Parker, which gives Mr. Iguana a chance to turn the tide and tag in La Parka.

Slater is also tagged in and is quickly taken down with a sidewalk slam for a near fall. La Parka and Slater get into a chop fest, until Evans and Mr. Iguana are tagged in. Evans is taken down with one chop and he brings La Yezca, the iguana, into the match and hits Evans with it. La Yezca gets tossed around a bit as the match breaks down with La Parka and Mr. Iguana being dumped to the floor. Slater jumps over the ring post to land on both of them and rolls La Parka back into the ring and hits a splash for a near fall. Evans is tagged in and he hits a Frog Splash on La Parka for another near fall.

The match breaks down once again and Mr. Iguana hits Slater with La Yezca and La Parka takes him down with a slam a near fall that is broken up by Evans. Mr. Iguana and Evans miss each other with springboards and Slater is tagged in. Slater then hits the Swanton 450 and picks up the pin fall over Mr. Iguana.

Winners: Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. La Parka & Mr. Iguana by pin fall.

Zaria and Sol Ruca are backstage where Zaria promises to retain Sol’s NXT North American Championship. Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley appear to talk some trash and say that they know there will be a new NXT Women’s Champion tonight.

Match 2: Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Ethan Page (Day of the Dead Match for NXT North American Championship)

Ethan Page comes to the ring with half of his face painted in a Canadian theme. The bell rings and this match is being wrestled with black lighting. The match quickly finds its way to the floor where Dr. Wagner uses a chair on Page. Back in the ring, Dr. Wagner is able to pick up a pin fall before tying Page up and kicking a chair into his backside. Dr. Wagner then brings a trash can into the ring and hits Page with it, however, Page is finally able to counter and sends Dr. Wagner off the top rope and into the trash can.

Page begins to use the trash can lid as a weapon and picks up a near fall in the process. The match goes out to the floor where Page uses a skeleton leg to choke out Dr. Wagner and sends him into the legs of a table that was partially set up under the ring. Page slides the table into the ring and continues on the assault by hitting Dr. Wagner across the back with a chair. Page rolls Dr. Wagner back into the ring and sets up a couple of chairs in the corners. Page is visibly busted open and sends Dr. Wagner into both chairs in the corner before landing a sidewalk slam through another chair for a near fall.

Page begins tearing the mask off of Dr. Wagner and rips the top half open, which makes Dr. Wagner very irritated. Dr. Wagner then gets up and stares Page down, and takes Page down with a series of quick moves and picks up a near fall in the process. Dr. Wagner grabs another trash can and sets it between the ropes against Page, who is sitting in the corner. Dr. Wagner then hits the coast to coast dropkick and picks up a near fall.

Dr. Wagner picks up Page as Page tries to tear the rest of the mask off. Page then sends Dr. Wagner into the corner chair and drives him into the trash can for a near fall of his own. Page sets up a chair in the ring and sets Dr. Wagner in the corner, but Dr. Wagner counters and sends Page into the chair with a hurricanrana for a near fall. Dr. Wagner then hits a top rope moonsault for another near fall. Dr. Wagner then sets up the table and the two fight in the corner until Page blinds Dr. Wagner with some dust and sends Dr. Wagner through the table with a Twisted Grin to pick up the pin fall to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Winner: Ethan Page defeated Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. by pin fall to retain the NXT North American Championship in a Day of the Dead Match.

Kelani Jordan is in her own locker room and is confronted by Jordynne Gracee, who wonders if she has a problem with her or if she thinks she is untouchable being the TNA Knockouts Champion. Kelani tells her to leave as she is waiting for Santino Marella to talk to her about her next challenge. Jordynne says she is going to stick around as her and Santino have a long history. Kelani says the Knockouts Championship now holds more weight with her as champion as Jordynne slaps her across the face and Kelani says she is going to regret that.

Match 3: Blake Monroe vs. Zaria (w/ Sol Ruca) (NXT Women’s North American Championship)

Zaria is defending the NXT Women’s North American Championship for the injured Sol Ruca in this match.

